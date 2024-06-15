Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $93.05 million and approximately $22.66 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 154,180,002 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 154,965,943.9647151. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.59638424 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3308 active market(s) with $23,315,449.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

