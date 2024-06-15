Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $88.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $72.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

