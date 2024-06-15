Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,081,400 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 7,798,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 352.9 days.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

YAMHF opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

