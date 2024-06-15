Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,081,400 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 7,798,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 352.9 days.
Yamaha Motor Stock Performance
YAMHF opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yamaha Motor
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.