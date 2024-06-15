ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.45.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.