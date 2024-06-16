10,708 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Purchased by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,686,000 after purchasing an additional 616,122 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.10. 637,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,922. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

