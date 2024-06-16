10,951 Shares in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Bought by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAUM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $24.33.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

