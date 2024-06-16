1,119 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.42. 636,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,676. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.27.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.