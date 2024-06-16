1,119 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.42. 636,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,676. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.27.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.