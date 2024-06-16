120,091 Shares in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Purchased by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,000. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 246,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 133,963 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 36,919 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

