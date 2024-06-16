12,102 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,491,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,057,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.26. 151,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,490. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $249.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

