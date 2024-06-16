1,215 Shares in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period.
iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JXI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. 8,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,992. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $127.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51.
About iShares Global Utilities ETF
iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.
