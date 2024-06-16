12,779 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,114. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.