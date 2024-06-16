1,391 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW) Purchased by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUGW. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,465,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter worth $5,612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter worth $5,258,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,808,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,347,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Performance

AUGW stock remained flat at $27.80 during trading on Friday. 8,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,456. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

