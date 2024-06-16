141,844 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,434,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,529,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $2,213,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 92,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,130 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $789,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
AMJ stock remained flat at $28.30 during trading on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16.
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
