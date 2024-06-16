25,392 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVUV traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.73. 617,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,308. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.