29,434 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.28. 1,736,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,581. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

