2,997 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Acquired by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $48,562,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after buying an additional 186,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,308,000 after acquiring an additional 145,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.