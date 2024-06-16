3,852 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $104.23. 4,917,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,944. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.