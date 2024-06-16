48,453 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Purchased by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Abel Hall LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Abel Hall LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEHP. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,233. The stock has a market cap of $189.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.