4,941 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 215,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,589. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

