500 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 57,725 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.15. 3,429,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,448. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.24.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

