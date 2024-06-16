5,820 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.63. 34,054,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,510,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

