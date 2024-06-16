7,115 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

ET traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,276,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,883. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

