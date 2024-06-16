750 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

IJS stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,825. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

