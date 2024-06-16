7,946 Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,061 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSU traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 77,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,809. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

