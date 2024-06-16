8,116 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Purchased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 237,102 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

