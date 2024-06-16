8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Trading Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $2.03 on Friday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.57.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,289 shares of company stock worth $73,969. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 3,073,230 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,649,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 571,245 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,035,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.