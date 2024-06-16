ABBC Coin Price Reaches $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $401,623.59 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ABBC Coin Profile
ABBC is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
