ABCMETA (META) Price Up 0.4% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $334,013.57 and $0.45 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,059.46 or 0.99926613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012697 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00090743 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000326 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

