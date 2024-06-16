Abel Hall LLC Acquires Shares of 5,425 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBJP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. 647,930 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

