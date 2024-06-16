Abel Hall LLC Buys Shares of 909 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.10. 2,130,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,945. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.73. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.06 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.