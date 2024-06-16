Abel Hall LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.0% of Abel Hall LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abel Hall LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIHP stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $26.48. 1,001,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.