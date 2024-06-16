Abel Hall LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 12,692,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,252,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

