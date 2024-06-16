Abel Hall LLC Purchases New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,652,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,374,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

