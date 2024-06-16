Abel Hall LLC Purchases Shares of 531 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 116,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,964,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $9,513,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $16.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $669.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,279. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $675.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $615.54 and a 200-day moving average of $569.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.