Abel Hall LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,049,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.