Abel Hall LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 82.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 59.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Sanofi by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 7.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 17.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SNY stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.