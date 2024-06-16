Abel Hall LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.