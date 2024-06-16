Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 194,373 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 370,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 70,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,842,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

