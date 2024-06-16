Acala Token (ACA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.15 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $83.43 million and $2.15 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.08024512 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,223,027.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

