Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Accenture stock opened at $286.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

