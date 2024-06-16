Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000.
SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance
GXC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,169. The stock has a market cap of $471.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $81.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28.
About SPDR S&P China ETF
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P China ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.