Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

GXC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,169. The stock has a market cap of $471.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $81.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

