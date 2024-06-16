Acima Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,078,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $770,000,000. Finally, Olympus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,934,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.25. 8,675,821 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

