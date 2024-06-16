Acima Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,182,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $3,239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,327. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $132.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

