Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,581 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 20,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 799,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 275,156 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 765,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.49. The stock had a trading volume of 70,122,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,600,812. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

