Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,346 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,821. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.