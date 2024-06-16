Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Acquires $607,914.15 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 528,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,007,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,204.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 207,418 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

