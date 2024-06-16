Acumen Capital Cuts Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target to C$7.60

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.60 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Haivision Systems from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of HAI stock opened at C$4.40 on Thursday. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$3.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.50. The stock has a market cap of C$127.64 million, a P/E ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of C$34.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Haivision Systems will post 0.2628505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Miroslav Wicha bought 8,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,200.35. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,007.00. Also, Director Miroslav Wicha purchased 8,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,200.35. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

