ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO Sells $5,020,197.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,115.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $598,000.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $19.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,025,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 678,209 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.