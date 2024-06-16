Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33-5.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.000-18.200 EPS.
Adobe Trading Up 14.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.63. The company has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $604.35.
Get Our Latest Report on Adobe
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.