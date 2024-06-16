Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $650.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $630.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.63. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

